Chrissy Teigen defends Meghan Markle amid royal family rift: 'These people won't stop until she miscarries'

Chrissy Teigen is defending Meghan Markle as she faces a storm of tabloid scrutiny ahead of a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The "Cravings" cookbook author took to Twitter on Friday to defend the Duchess of Sussex in light of bullying allegations made against the former working royal on Tuesday.

"This meghan markle s--t is hitting too close to home for me. these people won’t stop until she miscarries. f--king stop it," Teigen wrote.

Markle is currently pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child. The couple shared the news on Valentine’s Day, months after Markle revealed in an essay published in The New York Times that she had suffered a miscarriage in July.

Similarly, Teigen opened up about her own pregnancy loss in 2020. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend.

Teigen joins a bevy of stars who have spoken out in support of Markle in recent days following allegations of bullying during her time as a working royal — which the duchess’ team has vehemently denied. Markle's close friend Jessica Mulroney defended Markle on Friday, as did former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams and writer Jon Cowan, among others.

On Tuesday, the Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the report. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

Markle's team has refuted the claims.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The outlet reported that Knauf submitted the complaint in an effort to protect palace staffers who alleged they were being bullied by Markle. Some claimed they were even reduced to tears.

On Sunday, Markle and Prince Harry are set to sit down with Winfrey in a no-holds-barred interview about their lives over the past few years, public scrutiny and pressure, and why they moved to America.

Meanwhile, Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalized after undergoing a heart procedure earlier this week.