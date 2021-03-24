Chrissy Teigen announces she's leaving Twitter: 'Time for me to say goodbye'

Chrissy Teigen is making a change.

Over the last several years, the 35-year-old star has become known for her sharp wit and stinging comebacks on Twitter, but on Wednesday evening, she announced she was leaving the app.

The former model made her announcement in a series of four tweets.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here," she began. "I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."

Teigen then said it's "time for me to say goodbye."

"This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something," she added."

The "Chrissy Court" star explained that her "life goal is to make people happy" and that she feels "pain" when she can't achieve that goal, and that she doesn't feel she identifies with the public image bestowed upon her as "the strong clap back girl."

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!" Teigen continued. "Live well, tweeters."

She added: "Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Several minutes after releasing her initial statement, she fired off a few more tweets on the matter.

"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter," the star continued. "No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised."

She noted that she's been held accountable for mistakes made "in front of hundreds of thousands" and shared that she's "learned an incredible amount" on Twitter.

"God I have said f----- up s--- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me," said the cookbook author. "But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity."

"I’m just a sensitive s---, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded.

Teigen was among the celebrities to have been blocked on Twitter by Donald Trump before he was barred from doing so further.

She currently has 13.7 million followers on Twitter and 34.3 million on Instagram. No word on whether she plans to leave the photo-sharing app.

Reps for the star did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

