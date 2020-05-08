Chris Pratt debuts at-home haircut from wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: ‘Pretty damn good’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chris Pratt just couldn’t take it anymore.

On Thursday, the Marvel star, 40, showed off the beginning and ending stages of a new haircut given to him by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on his Instagram Story while the newlyweds quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Here we go! Time to chop it off!" Pratt wrote over a photo of Schwarzenegger, 30, standing behind him, holding electric clippers.

CHRIS PRATT, KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER CELEBRATE BRIDAL SHOWER AT MARIA SHRIVER'S HOME

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star channeled his inner "not bad" viral meme face following the big makeover and appeared more than satisfied with the final result.

"Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wifey,” he praised his wife, who's the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: CHRIS PRATT 'THINKS OF KIND WAYS TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE

The couple married in June 2019 in Montecito, Calif., and are just a month away from ushering in their first anniversary. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger’s pregnancy was reported last month by E! News, with a source telling the outlet that the pair is expecting their first child in the fall.

On Tuesday, Shriver, 64, expressed that she wasn’t exactly prepared to embrace the title of “grandma.”

"I'm not embracing that name exactly. I'm gonna come up with my own name," she joked to Entertainment Tonight, noting that Schwarzenegger and Pratt are “a blessing to each other.”

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER REVEALS HOW FAITH HELPED HER FORGIVE OTHERS: 'IT'S A GREAT GIFT'

"I'll just be Mama. No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out,” added Shriver, who shares four children with estranged husband Arnold Schwarzenegger: Katherine, Patrick, Christina and Christopher.

Meanwhile, Patrick, 26, noted that he even found it strange that he was now inheriting the title of “uncle.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I never think of it like that. I always forget you're going to be a grandma,” he added. “I guess I'm gonna be an uncle. That's weird too."