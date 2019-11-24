Katherine Schwarzenegger: Chris Pratt 'thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place

Katherine Schwarzenegger is taking time ahead of Thanksgiving to open up about what she is thankful for.

The author, 29, who wed "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Chris Pratt, 40, in June, said she is thankful for her new husband.

"Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time."

She suggested to her fans that each person "start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them."

She continued: "Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens.

"This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place," Schwarzenegger concluded.

In May, Schwarzenegger told Fox News her relationship with Pratt is "amazing."

"I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… it’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky," she shared.