Cheryl Hines refused RFK Jr.'s offer to fake separation during heated presidential campaign

Cheryl Hines is shedding light on the intense — and sometimes extreme — moments that defined her life with presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his 2024 campaign.

Hines revealed that at one point, Kennedy, whom she affectionately calls "Bobby," suggested they pretend to be separated to ease public scrutiny in a candid interview with Fox News Digital.



"In my book, ‘Unscripted,’ I talk about this because things got … dramatic during this presidential campaign," Hines said, referencing her new memoir. "Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby. They were vocally coming at me because I’m married to Bobby. So Bobby felt like, ‘You shouldn’t be having to take that heat. So why don’t we just say we’re separated?’"

While the gesture came from a place of concern, Hines admitted she didn’t think it would have helped.

"It was a very sweet notion, but yeah, I didn’t think that was helpful," she told Fox News Digital. "What needed to happen — and what did happen — is we got closer together. I understood the sentiment behind it, but this is why I think the book is so interesting: you’re in these unique situations that nobody else can imagine."

Hines, 60, is best known for playing Larry David’s on-screen wife in HBO’s hit comedy, "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Off-screen, she’s been married to Kennedy since 2014.

Before her marriage to Kennedy, Hines was married to producer Paul Young. The two share one daughter, Catherine, born in 2004.

"For a couple to say, ‘Maybe we should just say we’re not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier’ — it’s like, well, things have gotten to that point. That’s pretty dramatic and pretty extreme," Hines added. "And that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to write the book … experiences that are very once in a lifetime."

The Emmy-nominated actress has stood by Kennedy through the highs and lows of his political and personal life, recently sharing the intense scrutiny and safety fears that came with his presidential run.

Hines said the campaign’s pressure wasn’t just about media attention — she also lived with constant fear for her husband’s safety, given the tragic history of the Kennedy family.

"I was very fearful for his safety," Hines said. "As most people know, his uncle, John Kennedy, was assassinated. His father, Robert Kennedy, was assassinated while he was running for president. So when Bobby ran for president, it was very stressful. For good reason. I mean, I saw somebody breaking into our house — watching him walk into the backyard — and I see the security guy coming at him with his weapon out. It’s 10:00 in the morning."

The tension escalated further when a man armed with loaded guns showed up at one of Kennedy’s rallies and was arrested on the spot.

Despite the growing threats, Kennedy’s repeated requests for Secret Service protection were denied, Hines said, adding that it only heightened their anxiety.



"At the time, Bobby kept requesting Secret Service and kept getting denied. So it was a very stressful time," she told Fox News Digital.

Hines — who portrayed Cheryl David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" throughout its run — reflected on her journey from bartending in Los Angeles to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her new project.

Her memoir, "Unscripted," also dives into her life before Hollywood, her advocacy work for United Cerebral Palsy (inspired by her late nephew), and the challenges of navigating a blended family in the Kennedy spotlight.

When Fox News Digital asked what readers can expect from her new book, Hines said the goal is simple: "to have fun."



"Life isn’t perfect, you know? Things happen — you don’t get to choose when they happen. I lost my nephew during the presidential campaign, during Bobby’s presidential campaign," Hines said. "So it was a dramatic time. When you read it, you’ll see everybody has challenges. You don’t get to pick when they come, but you can move through them — it’s not easy, but that’s OK."

"Life isn’t always supposed to be easy," she added. "But when it’s good, you should notice that it’s good — pay attention and enjoy it."

"Unscripted" is set to be released Nov. 11.