Cheryl Hines was 'very worried' husband RFK Jr. would be shot during 2024 presidential campaign

'I found it stressful that Bobby didn't get Secret Service protection,' Hines says

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Cheryl Hines feared for her husband RFK Jr.'s safety in 2024

Cheryl Hines feared for her husband RFK Jr.'s safety in 2024

Actress Cheryl Hines spoke to "CBS Mornings" about her fears that her husband, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., would be shot during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Actress Cheryl Hines revealed in a new CBS interview that she was "very worried" her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., would be shot during his 2024 presidential campaign.

"CBS Mornings" host Gayle King previewed the interview on Monday, showing a clip of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress discussing her fears over her husband’s safety. 

"From the moment he announced he was running, I knew our lives would never be the same," Hines told CBS News' Natalie Morales. "I found it stressful that Bobby didn’t get Secret Service protection."

Kennedy ran for president as an independent before suspending his campaign and endorsing Republican Donald Trump, who later tapped him to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

VIDEO OF TRUMP ALLEGEDLY 'SNUBBING' ACTRESS CHERYL HINES SPREADS LIKE WILDFIRE BUT DOESN'T SHOW FULL PICTURE

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a black suit and tie and wife and actress Cheryl Hines in a houndtooth jacket lean over and shake the hands of people as they leave the inauguration

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shakes hands with attendees alongside his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hines added, "I think every day somebody would say to me, ‘Are you worried about him getting shot like his father and like his uncle?’ And I was. I was very worried about it. Still worried about it. I don’t think Bobby tells me all of the threats that he gets, if I’m being honest."

The full interview will air Tuesday on "CBS Mornings." Kennedy, the face of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, has been the subject of fierce criticism from political foes for his stances on vaccines, food and autism, as well as his stewardship of the health department.

Kennedy has said the Biden administration repeatedly denied his requests for Secret Service protections for his campaign, despite his family’s tragic history. 

Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated in the 1960s, which prompted the extension of Secret Service protection to presidential candidates.

RFK JR RACKS UP $1.4M DEBT WITH PRIVATE SECURITY FIRM AS BIDEN IGNORES PLEA FOR SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION

Cheryl Hines watches her husband Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during a Senate committee hearing

Cheryl Hines told "CBS Mornings" she was worried Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could have been shot while campaigning. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

The Biden administration’s rejection of additional protection for Kennedy came even after a heavily armed man infiltrated one of Kennedy's campaign events in September 2023.

Kennedy later received Secret Service protection after the first assassination attempt against Trump last year.

However, his protection was withdrawn after he suspended his campaign and backed Trump.

'WEST WING' STAR MOCKS ACTRESS CHERYL HINES FOR STAYING 'SILENT' AFTER HUSBAND RFK JR. ENDORSES TRUMP

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on TV in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was repeatedly denied Secret Service protection during his presidential campaign. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Kennedy currently receives protection from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

