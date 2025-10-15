Cheryl Hines emotionally recounts young nephew's death, how it gave her perspective during RFK Jr's campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Cheryl Hines tearfully recounted the death of her nephew last year in a new interview, discussing how the tragedy gave her perspective on dealing with the turmoil around her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign.

Hines' 20 year-old nephew Michael died last May at the age of 20 after battling cerebral palsy his entire life. He was hospitalized after a choking incident, Hines said, and once it became clear he was "no longer with us" and would be taken off life support, he eventually became an organ donor.

"Our family, we spent a week in the hospital with him, taking shifts and singing to him, and then when the decision was made to be an organ donor. We weren't sure that was even an option," she told Meghan McCain on her "Citizen McCain" podcast. "He was little. Even though he was [20], he was little."

Hines choked up as she recounted the "life-changing" experience seeing him help multiple recipients, in spite of his physical limitations.

"To know he ended up saving eight other lives was a lot. It was sad, and there was a real beauty knowing that while we were saying goodbye to Michael, we knew that a family just found out they were going to get a heart for their child," she said, crying.

"A lot of people will ask me about all of the stories and rumors and headlines during Bobby's campaign, and none of that mattered," she told McCain. "That was going on while we were in the hospital, praying for Michael and finding strength in each other, and also… spiritually connecting with other souls that we hadn't met but knowing that he was giving this gift to other people. That's what was important."

Kennedy paid tribute to Michael last year upon his death, writing on Instagram, "Today we said our final goodbye to Cheryl’s nephew Michael Hines one week short of his 21st birthday. Michael, who spent his life in a wheelchair from cerebral palsy, made himself the center hub for our family and of a giant community of friends. Michael was only marginally verbal and weighed only 65 pounds, but his indomitable spirit, giant personality, and wide smile made him a blinding light in any room."

Hines has been doing a book tour for her new memoir, "Unscripted." While speaking with McCain, she also discussed how she first reacted to his underdog 2024 presidential bid and whether she'd be open to another run in the future.

Kennedy ran as an independent before suspending his campaign and endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump, who later nominated him to lead the Department of Health and Human Services after he was elected president again.

Hines said she didn't think Kennedy was considering another White House bid, but she added she would be more amenable to it than before because she had a better idea of what to expect.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress appeared on "The View" Tuesday to discuss the book, as well as her husband's stewardship of the health department. At times, the liberal hosts clashed with Hines over Kennedy's controversial views on vaccines, autism, the MAHA movement and more.