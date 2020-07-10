Charlize Theron not focused on dating, says Gwyneth Paltrow’s separate-home living's ‘my kind of relationship’

Sorry folks, Charlize Theron is emotionally unavailable right now.

Even though she’s single, the Oscar winner has no interest in pursuing a relationship of any kind and opened up about what situation she’d like to have in the unlikely event she does find someone to settle down with.

"I really do believe that women really… make s--t happen for ourselves," the 44-year-old told E! News on Friday. "And I think this idea of relationships, sometimes we approach … or society approach[s] them in the sense of like, 'Obviously, that is something that you need and want.' And that's really not been the case for me."

The star recently fended off rumors that she nearly tied the knot with fellow actor and director Sean Penn during their dating spell when she told “The Howard Stern Show” that tales suggesting they almost wed were “such bull----” given the fact they dated for “barely a year.”

Theron told listeners on Stern’s show that she doesn’t need a man because the “great loves of [her] life” are her two children, son Jackson, 8, and daughter August, 8 – and thus, she’s “never been lonely.”

Theron pressed the sentiment in her conversation with E! News: "I don't feel like I'm missing out on something in my life, it's just not something that I'm looking out for right now."

However, despite her leisurely approach to dating, Theron told the outlet to not rule out the idea of her having a partner in the future.

"I think that time will come," she said, declaring in the process that if she stumbles upon the “love of my life,” said gentleman would be relegated to living in a “house down the street.”

Theron pointed to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s progressive approach to their previous living arrangement that has seen its share of supporters and detractors.

"I remember when Gwyneth Paltrow married her husband Brad and they lived in separate homes and people made such a stink about it," Theron said. "And I was like, 'That's my kind of relationship!'"