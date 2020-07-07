Charlize Theron says it's 'a little heartbreaking' she won't get to star as Furiosa in 'Mad Max' prequel

Charlize Theron wasn’t prepared to let go of the “Mad Max: Fury Road” character Furiosa, but she had to.

Filmmaker George Miller told the New York Times in May that he was going to do a prequel with a younger actress to portray Furiosa.

Theron, 44, opened up in a new interview about Miller’s decision.

“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making ‘Fury Road’ with him,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

She continued: “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.”

Miller, 75, didn’t address whether a second movie with Theron is off the table for the future.

“Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner,” Theron said.

She concluded: “We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”