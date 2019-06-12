Meghan McCain dismisses Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk's part-time living situation as 'rich people stuff'

Meghan McCain had some curt thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent reveal that she and husband Brad Falchuk only live together four days a week.

In a recent episode of “The View” the panel of women discussed Paltrow’s interview in which she explained that she and Falchuk don’t share a single home together full time. Instead, he stays with her on nights and weekends before going back to his own place to spend the rest of his time.

GWYNETH PALTROW IS FIGHTING A 'WAR' AGAINST HER SON'S CHICKEN NUGGET HABIT

She explained to The Sunday Times that dividing the space has been healthy for their relationship and even mentioned that her married friends call the setup “ideal.”

Whoopi Goldberg agreed, noting that she’d been in similar situations in the past. However, the 63-year-old joked that it may be a reason she’s not married.

McCain, however, chimed in to dismiss the situation as problems only affluent people have to worry about.

“It seems like rich people stuff,” she said with an almost expressionless face. “What if you can’t afford two houses? Come on, you guys.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

“I don’t try and judge anybody else’s marriage because you don’t know what goes on and what works for people,” she continued. “But the rent alone would be enough to make me angry … so I probably wouldn’t do it.”

McCain married husband Ben Domenech in 2017 and, based on her comments, lives with him full time. Paltrow, on the other hand, married Falchuk in September after her very public divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after 11 years of marriage. Together they shared 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. Falchuk, meanwhile, has two children with ex-wife Suzanne.

She previously described her romance with Falchuk, 47, as her "first adult relationship," and she's thrilled with their ability to blend their families — which they affectionately call the "Faltrows."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time of their divorce, Martin and Paltrow released a statement noting that their split was a “conscious uncoupling.”