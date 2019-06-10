Gwyneth Paltrow cites 'polarity' for decision not to live full-time with husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she and her husband, “Glee” and “American Horror Story” co-creator Brad Falchuk, don’t actually live together.

In a reveal reminiscent of the star’s “conscious uncoupling” statement about her past divorce, The Goop mogul revealed that her marriage has followed an unconventional track since the duo tied the knot in September.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a lengthy interview, she revealed that she and Falchuk don’t share a single home together full time. Instead, he stays with her on nights and weekends before going back to his own place to spend the rest of his time. The star explained that dividing the space has been healthy for their relationship and even noted that her married friends say “the way we live sounds ideal.”

She claims her intimacy teacher, Micaela Boehm, approves of the odd living arrangement for a married couple as well. She allegedly says it helps increase “polarity” in a long-term relationship, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Paltrow, 46, tied the knot with Falchuck, 47, in September after her very public divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after 11 years of marriage. Together they shared 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. Falchuk, meanwhile, has two children with ex-wife Suzanne.

She previously described her romance with Falchuk, 47, as her "first adult relationship," and she's thrilled with their ability to blend their families — which they affectionately call the "Faltrows."

At the time of their divorce, Martin and Paltrow released a statement noting that their split was a “conscious uncoupling.”

