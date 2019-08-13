Brad Falchuk on why moving in with Gwyneth Paltrow took so long: 'Divorce is terrible'

In September, Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow plan on finally living together after saying "I do" almost a year ago.

The moving-in process has been slow and, according to the "Pose" and "9-1-1" producer, it's for good reason.

Falchuk, 48, explained that blending their families was a delicate process and their children needed time to adjust to the divorce life first. He has two kids from his previous relationship, while Paltrow, 46, shares Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

MEGHAN MCCAIN DISMISSES GWYNETH PALTROW, BRAD FALCHUK'S PART-TIME LIVING SITUATION AS 'RICH PEOPLE STUFF

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great,” Falhcuk told the WSJ.

The newlyweds made headlines in June thanks to their unusual arrangement of living together only four days a week.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a lengthy interview, Paltrow explained that dividing the space has been healthy for their relationship and even noted that her married friends say “the way we live sounds ideal.”

Falchuk added that Paltrow is much better than he is at brushing off the criticism about their space-sharing scenario.

GWYNETH PALTROW TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I'VE ALWAYS FELT SO FUNNY ABOUT MY LOOKS'

"There’s a media version of her and me, but we’re just home cooking dinner. Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple…Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax.’ At the end of the day, we’re getting into bed together…and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinion means anything," he said.

In an interview with InStyle, Paltrow said that "married life has been really good."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal, too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun," she added.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.