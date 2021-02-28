Chadwick Boseman earns posthumous Golden Globe for Netflix' 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

The late Chadwick Boseman is among Sunday's Golden Globe winners.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 43 in Aug. 2020 of cancer, nabbed an award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama for his role in Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The movie saw Boseman star as Levee, a confident trumpet player who wishes to step out from behind the shadow of blues legend Ma Rainey, who he records and performs with.

The role is Boseman's last on-screen performance -- he is listed among the cast members of Marvel's animated "What If...?" on IMDb, which would see him reprise his "Black Panther" role as T'Challa.

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her late husband, saying "he would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

Through tears, Ledward added: "I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love."

"Black Bottom" -- an adaptation of August Wilson's famous play -- also stars Viola Davis as the titular blues legend. Davis was also nominated for her performance in the film.

Fans of the late star had plenty to say about the victory on social media.

"Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for a Drama Motion Picture at the Golden Globes," said a fan. "I can't be any more happier for him."

"Proud that Chadwick Boseman’s last movie got an award. Dude always acts his a-- off in everything he’s in, just a phenomenal actor," wrote another. "I hope his wife is surrounded by all the love in the world and knows how much we’ve loved him. Forever will be missed."

A third added: "I miss him so much, no one deserves it more than him... rest in power chadwick boseman, you are an inspiration to us all."

"Chadwick Boseman will NEVER be forgotten, his legacy is forever. #GoldenGlobes," said yet another.

"CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER! DESERVED WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU," gushed another.

The Associated Press contributed to this report