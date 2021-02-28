Golden Globe nominee Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's daughters make rare appearance at award show

As this year's Golden Globes went virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, nominees like Nicole Kidman stayed at home for the star-studded affair, allowing celebs to bring their loved ones onto the telecast.

Kidman, who was nominated for her performance in "The Undoing," appeared with her family during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's opening monologue.

The 53-year-old star was seen sitting alongside husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10.

For the evening's festivities, Kidman rocked a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton number as Urban, 53, kept it simple in a black-and-white tux. Their daughters both wore white dresses.

Kidman appeared with her family once more -- sans one daughter -- when the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television was announced.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who won the award for her role in "The Queen's Gambit," gave a shout-out to Kidman.

Ahead of the show, Kidman took to Instagram to share her full look.

"Celebrating #TheUndoing at the #GoldenGlobes tonight! ✨ Thank you @LouisVuitton & @NicolasGhesquiere for bringing a little glamour back in my life. Haven’t done this in a long time 💛," she captioned a snapshot, which showed the star posing on a couch.