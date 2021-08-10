Celebrities who once fawned over Gov. Andrew Cuomo are now nowhere to be found

The celebrities who fawned over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were silent Tuesday as he resigned from his role in office.

Cuomo's resignation from office comes in the middle of the fallout from his sexual harassment scandal. The resignation will take effect in 14 days.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Letitia James released a report finding that the New York governor had sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo previously denied any wrongdoing .

Comedians, actors, and actresses spent much of quarantine praising Cuomo for his coronavirus response, despite the governor facing accusations that he had changed nursing home data to hide a higher death toll.

Celebrities' willingness to share their opinions of Cuomo with the world mysteriously vanished Tuesday when Fox News asked them to comment about his resignation from office.

Comedian Chelsea Handler could not be reached for comment, although she recently revealed that her crush on the New York governor was over.

"I found out all the stuff we found out about him … and I thought, well, I guess, this is a guy that doesn’t like it offered up. So my crush with him is, yes, O-V-E-R," Handler told "Sway" podcast host Kara Swisher in July.

However, It's unclear if Jada Pinkett-Smith's crush on the governor is gone.

"My celebrity crush right now: Governor [Andrew] Cuomo," Pinkett-Smith previously said on her show "Red Table Talk." "I don't miss a press conference. When Cuomo's on, I'm like, 'Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'"

Sarah Silverman once joked publicly that she was Handler's competition when it came to Cuomo's love interest. The comedian could not be reached to speak on the governor's resignation.

Musician Cher hasn't been outspoken about Cuomo's accusers or his resignation. Cher once declared herself to be "in Love" with the governor.

Sandra Lee, who actually did date Cuomo, has been silent on his resignation. The Food Network star is reportedly concerned about the governor's daughters, according to a source.

"Sandra has spent her whole life advocating for women, and her thoughts are obviously with these women who have bravely brought these issues to light," the source told the New York Post.

"She is a woman’s woman and a mother first and foremost and her love is with Andrew’s daughters, that’s the thing that she truly is concerned about."

Neither Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio could be reached for comment, either. De Niro previously said he wanted to play Cuomo in a potential movie about the governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic. DiCaprio has praised Cuomo for his policy regarding climate change in the past.

Christina Applegate did not respond to Fox News' request for comment, either. She had praised Cuomo for acting "real" in a March 2020 tweet.

"When I see people not doing what is asked, pisses me off," Applegate said at the time.

Comedian Alyssa Milano, who has publicly thanked Cuomo for his "passionate leadership" in the past, also did not respond.

None of the celebrities mentioned in this article responded to Fox News' requests for comment.