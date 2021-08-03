Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend worried about his daughters amid sexual harassment scandal: source

Sandra Lee is most worried for Andrew Cuomo’s daughters in the wake of his sexual harassment scandal, sources told The Post.

Lee, who was with Cuomo for 14 years until their spit in September 2019, considers his girls, Michaela, Cara and Mariah to be her own.

And speaking minutes after the AG’s findings that the New York governor had found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple people women, a close friend told The Post that Lee’s sole fears are for Andrew’s daughters.

"Sandra has spent her whole life advocating for women, and her thoughts are obviously with these women who have bravely brought these issues to light," the source said.

"She is a woman’s woman and a mother first and foremost and her love is with Andrew’s daughters, that’s the thing that she truly is concerned about."

The Post reported in April that it was an open secret that Cuomo had cheated on Lee during their relationship.

Lee moved across country in the wake of their split to Malibu, Calif., to make a fresh start.

She’s currently in Europe where she appeared at the UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, on Saturday.

On Tuesday, she was spotted in St. Tropez with a man who’s believed to be her new lover.

He’s as yet unidentified but is believed to be European.

A rep for Sandra said she was out of the country and unreachable.