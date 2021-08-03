Expand / Collapse search
Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law, NY AG finds

Investigation found that Cuomo acted improperly with several women from 2013 to 2020, retaliated against former employee who complained

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that her office's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo has concluded and that they have found that Cuomo indeed sexually harassed multiple women.

The attorney general's probe, which included interviews with 179 people, found that Cuomo harassed current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

