Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law, NY AG finds

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that her office's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo has concluded and that they have found that Cuomo indeed sexually harassed multiple women.

The attorney general's probe, which included interviews with 179 people, found that Cuomo harassed current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

