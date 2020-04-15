Jada Pinkett Smith says Gov. Andrew Cuomo is her celebrity crush

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her celebrity crush to some of her friends.

During a recent episode of her show "Red Table Talk," Smith, 48, reunited with her "Girls Trip" co-stars Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall to inspire some laughs.

The group discussed many things over the course of their discussion, including how they're keeping busy during the quarantine and Haddish, 40, described her recent exploits on the dating app Bumble.

Smith then played a video clip in which Shannon Sharpe revealed that Hall, 49, is his celebrity crush, leading the ladies to confide which celebrities they crush on.

Haddish was the first to dish, revealing that she fancies New York Yankee Giancarlo Stanton before Pinkett opened up.

"My celebrity crush right now: Governor [Andrew] Cuomo," she said with a laugh. "I don't miss a press conference. When Cuomo's on, I'm like 'Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.'"

Hall then confessed that she and Queen Latifah have previously discussed their celebrity crushes, and they are in agreement over one man in particular: Will Smith.

Will and Jada Smith have been married since 1997.

The confession sent Smith into a fit of laughter.

"That's funny," she said. "I was not expecting that at all."

Latifah, 50, also shared that she has a fondness for Adriana Lima.

"She's got fire," the "Hairspray" star said.