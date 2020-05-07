Robert De Niro says he's up for playing Andrew Cuomo in coronavirus movie

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Robert De Niro is the latest celebrity to voice support for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the actor is such a fan that he'd be willing to play him in a movie.

De Niro appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday, where the two discussed the potential for a movie about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess I'll play Cuomo," the 76-year-old told Colbert when asked whom he'd want to play.

The actor then took a swipe at President Donald Trump, saying Cuomo is "doing what a president should do."

Speaking of presidency, De Niro called the New York governor "very capable" of assuming the Oval Office one day, should he ever want to run.

"He's doing a great job," De Niro added, noting that he's still hopeful for Joe Biden.

De Niro is known for voicing his disdain for President Donald Trump, having torn into the "fake president" during a previous interview with Colbert last fall. At the time, De Niro said Americans are "living in an abusive household" with Trump in the White House.

"You don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say, ‘What the hell is going on?’” De Niro said at the time.

De Niro's not the only celebrity to recently praise Cuomo's response to the coronavirus pandemic. His comments come after comedian Chelsea Handler declared her love for the New Yorker in an op-ed piece for Vogue. The funny woman called Cuomo the "nicest thing" about self-quarantining.