Cuomo resigns: Alec Baldwin blames cancel culture for resignation amid sexual harassment accusations

Alec Baldwin seemingly blamed cancel culture for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation from office Tuesday following accusations of sexual harassment.

The 63-year-old actor called the day "tragic" in a tweet shared on his personal Twitter account.

"Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day," Baldwin wrote.

"Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcoming exposed and magnified," Baldwin added.

Baldwin has previously spoken out against cancel culture claiming it has created "more problems than it solves."

ALEC BALDWIN SEEMINGLY DEFENDS WOODY ALLEN, GOV. ANDREW CUOMO WHILE BASHING ‘CANCEL CULTURE’

"It's like trawling," he said in an Instagram video shared back in March. "It's like a giant, mile-long net and you're catching a lot of people, more than a few who deserve it, and more than a few who don't. Or they don't deserve to have their careers and their lives destroyed."

Cuomo announced his resignation from office Tuesday, effective in 14 days, amid his ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The New York governor was found to have sexually harassed multiple women according to a report released earlier this month by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo previously denied any wrongdoing .

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in a video address shortly after the report was released. "I am 63 years old. I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been."