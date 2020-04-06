Lady Gaga raises $35 million for coronavirus relief, helps launch 'One World: Together at Home' TV special

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lady Gaga has helped raise $35 million to help fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring fellow mega-artists Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and more to support pandemic relief.

Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen has raised the money in seven days and will use it to benefit the World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together at Home,” a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement ... and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said during a news conference Monday.

The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested positive for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.

Gaga said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host “One World: Together At Home,” which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer brother, Finneas.

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1.2 million people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 70,000 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 337,933 illnesses and at least 9,653 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.