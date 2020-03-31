Lizzo sends hospital workers around US lunches amid coronavirus pandemic

One day following her appearance on FOX and iHeart Media’s "Living Room Concert for America," Lizzo sent dozens of hospital workers a treat on National Doctor's Day.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 31, sent medical workers, including nurses, doctors and hospital staff members, surprise lunch deliveries as a thank you for risking their lives to save others amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Lizzo sent lunch to several hospitals throughout the country yesterday to thank them for all their hard work, bravery and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic," a rep for the singer told Fox News on Wednesday.

The move comes on the heels of Lizzo's candid conversation about the effects of the pandemic with Elton John, who served as host of FOX and iHeartMedia's joint concert special Sunday night.

The body-positive activist and entertainer took to her Instagram on Monday to share a behind-the-scenes look at the many physicians who received a nutritious treat on the singer's dime.

"S/O to our heroes," Lizzo captioned a montage video of hospital workers around the country celebrating and holding up sandwiches and packaged meals.

The video includes photos of nurses and doctors around the country standing outside of emergency entrances or inside meeting rooms hoisting up their food while wearing protective masks.

In one snap, five medical workers each hold up their own sign, which spelled out "Thank you Lizzo" with a heart.

One clip of the video shows an entire office filled with medical workers in scrubs celebrating the performer's delivery.

Earlier in the month, Lizzo displayed her musical talents to help her Instagram followers achieve peace as coronavirus numbers continue to rise around the globe.

"Meditation #2 (for compassion) A practice in connectivity during this social distance. Please enjoy," the singer captioned a video of herself playing the flute as incense burns around her.

Early Nielsen ratings projected Monday that the “Living Room Concert for America” raised nearly $8 million and counting for coronavirus relief, and attracted some 8.7 million viewers across FOX, Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.