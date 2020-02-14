Justin Timberlake sends Jessica Biel Valentine's Day love in throwback pic: 'When you know, you know'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his relationship with wife Jessica Biel by taking a look back at their first year as a couple.

The actor and singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable throwback pic of them together at an early point in their relationship.

"Throwback to our first year together. It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know," Timberlake captioned the Instagram post. "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y'all!!"

His wife of seven years also shared her own tribute to her two leading men by posting a picture of Timberlake and their son, Silas, 4.

"My valentines," the “Sinner” star captioned the post. "Love you guys to the [moon]."

The two social media shout-outs come just two months after Timberlake and Biel’s marriage was mired by rumors after the “Suit and Tie” crooner was photographed holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alicia Wainwright.

Timberlake would issue a public apology to Biel, 37, in December 2019 via a lengthy Instagram note.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," he began.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar," he continued. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he added.

It wasn’t long before Biel and Timberlake made their first public appearance since the incident when they took the red carpet in early February at the premiere for Biel’s new season of her TV series, “The Sinner.”

Entertainment Tonight said at the time that Timberlake was on-hand outside The London Hotel in West Hollywood Monday while Biel walked the red carpet solo. The star appeared to be in a happy mood alongside co-stars Bill Pullman and Matt Bomer before entering the venue.

Once inside, the outlet reported that Timberlake made a low-key entrance and stayed by his lady for the remainder of the evening. At times, he reportedly stroked her back and showed other signs of affection as they smiled and posed for photos before going into the screening.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012.