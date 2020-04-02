Oprah Winfrey announces $10M donation help Americans amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday that she will be donating $10 million to assist Americans during the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world, killing more than 49,000 across the globe and forcing many leaders to urge their people to stay inside.

“I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,” the television executive said on Twitter, adding: “For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here."

Winfrey also shared a link to the Apple TV+ series “Oprah Talk COVID-19” that she hosts on the streaming platform.

In her collaboration with Apple, Winfrey said $1 million of her overall contribution would go to America’s Food Fund, a foundation helmed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and the Ford Foundation that was created to ensure every American has access to food.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” Winfrey tweeted. “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity."

The fund launched with $12 million, according to Variety. It is being hosted by GoFundMe. The World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit founded by renowned chef José Andrés, is also involved.

“In times of need, a plate of food is both vital nourishment and a message of hope from the community, that we care and we’re here to make sure that tomorrow, things will be better,” Andrés said on the Fund’s page. “Now more than ever -- for our frontline heroes, our most vulnerable neighbors, and our out-of-work restaurant workers -- WCK is prepared to make sure that food is part of the solution.”

DiCaprio said he’s all hands on deck in relief efforts to get food out to those in need as quickly as possible.

“In the face of this crisis, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need,” DiCaprio said in a statement. “I thank them for their tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our support.”