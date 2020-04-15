Leonardo DiCaprio's coronavirus charity challenge prompts Ellen DeGeneres to donate $1 million for relief

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she’s donating $1 million to charity amid the coronavirus pandemic after being challenged by Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio as part of the All-In campaign.

On Wednesday the 62-year-old comedian and talk show host highlighted the campaign, which was started by DiCaprio after he made a video offering a walk-on role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film starring himself and De Niro to one charitable fan who donates to the campaign. At the end of the video, the celebrity duo challenged DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey and Jamie Foxx to make similar offers to fans.

All the proceeds will be divided among Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, The World Central Kitchen and America’s Food Fund.

IS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DEADLY AS SARS, MERS? MAYO CLINIC VIROLOGIST DR. MATTHEW BINNICKER EXPLAINS

Ellen followed suit, noting that she is offering someone who donates as little as $25 a chance to be her co-host for a day and take part in all the backstage activities as well as join her on camera for her opening monologue and celebrity guest interviews.

However, DeGeneres’ contributions didn’t end there.

“Finally, I have been so devastated by seeing all the people lined up waiting for food. Every time I see those cars and those people, I cry. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be sitting for hours and hours waiting to get food and hoping there’s even going to be any left by the time you get there. It’s heartbreaking and it’s overwhelming. I’ve already given to some of my favorite charities, including Direct Relief because so many people need money, but today Portia and I are personally donating $1 million to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund,” the host revealed. “I usually don’t talk about my personal donations. It’s something I keep private, but I’m really hoping that this inspires anyone that’s in a position to help to help because there’s a lot of need out there.”

IS IT CORONAVIRUS OR A COLD? HOW TO SAFELY CARE FOR A SICK RELATIVE

She closed out her video by challenging Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern to do the challenge as well.

The comedian wasn’t the only one to respond quickly to the challenge. McConaughey took to Twitter to announce that he’s offering one lucky fan a chance to join him at a University of Austin football game next season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"McConaughey is all in," he boasted at the top of his video.