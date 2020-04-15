Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate about $100,000 to UK hunger charity amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved to the United States, the couple is still supporting the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently donated some of the proceeds of their royal wedding broadcast to charity Feeding Britain, which helps feed families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News can confirm.

The couple pledged over £90,000 (about $100,000) to help the nonprofit provide "hot meals and food packages are being made available, through a combination of home deliveries and collection points in the community, to ensure families on low incomes can put breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the table each day."

The organization's national director, Andrew Forsey, told Fox News: "The social and economic consequences of coronavirus have sent shockwaves across the Feeding Britain network. Families living in poverty, who were already struggling to access and afford food, have been put at even greater risk of hunger.

"The generous support we have received from Prince Harry and Meghan will, thank God, sustain our emergency response to coronavirus, which is extending a layer of protection to tens of thousands of families. That response has as its main aim the regular provision of nutritious meals - breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- to families, so that no child goes to bed hungry."

Meghan and Harry reportedly contacted The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who presided over their wedding in May 2018, as he's the president of Feeding Britain, about wanting to help.

A spokesperson for the couple told Fox News they were “delighted” to see the money go to “such a great cause.”

"The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

"They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."

Harry and Meghan have long supported Feeding Britain’s efforts. They visited its supermarket in Birkenhead in January 2019.