Prince Harry talks 'family time' amid quarantine

Prince Harry is spending some quality time with his family during the coronavirus quarantine.

Harry, 35, recently participated in a video call with several U.K. parents and caretakers -- who are part of WellChild, a U.K.-based charity which supports seriously ill children -- during which, he talked about the current situation and touched on how he's spending his time, according to People.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” said Harry, who is presumably on lockdown with wife Meghan Markle and the couple's almost 1-year-old son, Archie.

He continued: “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”

Harry, who reportedly has relocated to Los Angeles with his family, offered praise to the caretakers on the video call, calling them "super parents."

"The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible," the prince said. “You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.”

In reference to Archie, who turns 1 in May, Harry added: "Having one kid at 11 months old is enough."

Harry and the "super parents" discussed how they've been holding up and the various issues they're currently facing such as limiting the spread of the novel virus and accessing healthcare.

When asked about his state, Harry said he's "not too bad," according to People.

"I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way," he noted. "But the longer this goes on for, I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you."

The prince reminded the parents that "it's about morale."

"If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’" Harry said. "Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of the sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things."

Caretakers on the call discussed the problematic nature of the situation, putting vulnerable families at higher risk because they need to focus on caring for children rather than their jobs.

Harry stressed that the situation is "hard on everyone."

"[I hope through this video] we can make it more clear and obvious to Government and everybody else that you are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help."