‘Gomer Pyle’ actor Forrest Compton dead at 94 from coronavirus complications: reports

Forrest Compton, the actor who played Co. Edward Gray on “Gomer Pyle, USMC” and Mike Karr in “The Edge of Night,” passed away on Sunday. He was 94.

The cause was complications from the coronavirus, the Shelter Island Reporter shared. The death was confirmed by close friends.

The Reading, Pa., native served with the 103rd Infantry Division in France during World War II, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Compton went on to enroll in Swarthmore College where he studied pre-law and political science before taking on English, Deadline.com reported.

Afterward, Compton began acting in school theater productions. Once he graduated, Compton studied acting at the Yale Drama School alongside classmate Paul Newman.

Compton is recognized by fans as no-nonsense Col. Gray in “Gomer Pyle,” which aired on CBS from 1964 until 1969. The show, which starred Jim Nabors, Frank Sutton and Ronnie Schell, chronicled the misadventures of a bumbling U.S. Marine named Gomer Pyle (Nabors).

Compton went on to become the third actor to play former cop and Monticello district attorney Mike Karr on “The Edge of Night,” a daytime soap opera that aired from 1971 until its cancellation in 1984. He appeared on several notable soap operas, including "One Life to Life,” “As the World Turns” and “All My Children.”

The actor’s other TV credits include “My Three Sons,” “That Girl,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” and “The Twilight Zone,” among others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.