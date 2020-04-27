John Tesh urges families to have a routine during quarantine: ‘We can rise together’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Tesh believes it’s essential to have a daily routine now more than ever while in quarantine.

“In another life, I think I was a Navy SEAL,” the former “Entertainment Tonight” co-host joked to Fox News. “I love having a routine. The thing is, you have to keep moving forward. You’ve got to have a routine, especially now when we’re all quarantined. You’ve got to get up in the morning and make your bed. I even dress in my work clothes during the day.”

“The other thing is to exercise,” continued the 67-year-old. “I have not binge-watched one show since this began. I may be the only one on the planet. It’s been hard. I got close to taking a peek at ‘Tiger King’ and then realized I shouldn’t.”

Tesh said working out daily not only keeps the body strong during tough times, but it can also boost one’s mood and encourage us to take on each day, especially when they all feel the same. It’s also a fun activity the family can do together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The star even noted that leading a live workout session on social media can be another way to bring families living apart together while social distancing.

“I’m grateful for this time with my family,” he said. “When a challenge like this is in front of us, it’s really when we can rise together.”

Tesh previously led a 6-hour live fundraiser on Facebook alongside his wife Connie Sellecca to benefit the nation’s health care workers currently battling the novel coronavirus. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from the event were used to build care packages that were distributed to health care providers working on the frontlines in hospitals across the country.

For Tesh, his relationship with health care workers hit close to home. He was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer and only given 18 months to live. Today, Tesh is healthy and credits the doctors and nurses by his side who tirelessly fought for him.

“In 2015, I was diagnosed with a rare and very aggressive form of cancer,” he reflected to Fox News at the time. “So I spent on and off three and a half years in five different hospitals with very serious complications and a couple of surgeries. The compassion that the nurses showed me at a time when I was suffering so badly that I just wanted to take my life was truly amazing.”

“I went through a great deal of suffering during chemo and also during my first surgery,” shared Tesh. “There was a good chance that I wasn’t going to make it. But these nurses were so incredible… I remember them just holding my hand. It was a simple act of compassion, but one that has stayed with me even after my recovery. It’s a truly remarkable job they have.”

Tesh said his faith has been essential during such tough times.

“I trained for this -- I beat cancer,” he chuckled. “[During my recovery], I read the Scriptures and promises that God has for us to be well. One of those is one that we shout all the time when we are around the house. Psalm 91 - ‘No plague shall come near your dwelling.’ You’ll hear me screaming that in the driveway. And then there’s Isiah 54 - ‘No weapon formed against me shall prosper.’ I have the sword of the spirit.”