Hospital shares video of Lizzo thanking medical workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Days after sending staff battling the coronavirus pandemic at the Boston Medical Center free meals, a video of Lizzo personally thanking front-line health care workers there was released by the organization.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 31, sent medical workers, including nurses, doctors, and hospital staff members, surprise lunch deliveries as a thank you for risking their lives to save others amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Lizzo sent lunch to several hospitals throughout the country yesterday to thank them for all their hard work, bravery and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic," a rep for the singer told Fox News on Wednesday.

Days later, the hospital itself shared a video on its Twitter in which Lizzo speaks directly to them, thanking them for their continued heroism as the world continues to rely on medical workers to help treat people who contract the coronavirus.

“Hello Boston Medical Center, it’s Lizzo and I just wanted to say thank you so, so much for everything that you guys are doing. Y’all have really kept us safe, healthy, protected and alive,” Lizzo began the video. “You guys are truly saving lives, you are heroes. So I just wanted to send you a token of my appreciation and send you a meal. And I hope that you enjoy the meal and I hope that it puts a smile on your face for the day. It’s the least I could do and I hope that you feel loved and I hope that you feel appreciated because you truly are. Everyone is rooting for you and praying for you. Have a great day.”

The hospital posted the video along with a caption thanking not only the “Juice” singer but the countless people who have sent well wishes and donations to front-line medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We've received so many heartfelt comments on social media, including from the one and only ✨@lizzo ✨so we're sharing them in hopes they brighten your day too!” The Boston Medical Center tweeted along with the video.

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,280,046 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 70,356 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 337,933 illnesses and at least 9,653 deaths.