Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson out of hospital five days after announcing coronavirus diagnosis: report

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of the Queensland hospital they were holed up in for some five days following their worldwide announcement that they tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), People magazine reported on Monday.

A rep for Hanks told the outlet the husband and wife pair had left the hospital in Australia and were now being quarantined in a rental property to “social distance” themselves, which is being encouraged throughout the world.

COLIN HANKS SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DAD TOM HANKS, STEPMOM RITA WILSON'S CORONAVIRUS CONDITION

Last Wednesday, Hanks and Wilson, both 63, sent shockwaves through the media when they revealed their diagnosis while visiting Australia for work where Hanks was meeting with a production company to discuss an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time.

Hanks and Wilson had been keeping the world abreast of their situation and expressed their gratitude to the parties responsible for helping them in their time of uncertainty.

TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON ISOLATED AT HOSPITAL 'IN STABLE CONDITION' AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS, OFFICIALS SAY

On Thursday, Hanks shared an update on their health, with a photo of himself and Wilson smiling, noting that they're taking things “one-day-at-a-time.”

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote in the caption. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

His update continued: "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, Hanks reiterated the sentiment on Twitter, writing, “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” which he paired with a photo of his snack consisting of vegemite on toast and a glass of water.

A rep for Hanks did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

Fox News’ Nate Day and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.