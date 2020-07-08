Catherine Zeta-Jones gushes about late father-in-law Kirk Douglas: 'A man of such strength'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is opening up about what it was like to be the daughter-in-law of the late Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas.

The beloved actor, producer and humanitarian died at the age of 103 on Feb. 5. In a recent video interview with British television show Lorraine, the actress, who is married to Kirk's son Michael, gushed about her memories spent with the star.

"He was such a man of strength," Zeta-Jones said of Kirk Douglas.

"When you meet him he's one of those men that he's everything you expect a movie star to be," she continued.

Zeta-Jones said she was able to visit her father-in-law just 10 days before his death and that her husband was by his side "right until the end."

The "Chicago" star added that the family will hold a memorial in the future after the coronavirus pandemic recedes to properly "celebrate" his life.

Michael Douglas' wife also credited Kirk and his widow, Anne Buydens, as well as her own parents, for providing her with examples of stable marriages.

"I have a great blueprint both with my own parents and Michael's father and step-mother and what good marriage means and how precious that is and how you work at it and sustain it and appreciate it," Zeta-Jones said.

Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas tied the knot in November 2000, meaning their 20-year anniversary is just around the corner.

The star also provided an update on how the pair are handling quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. She joked that she's been the more "annoying" one in the relationship in the last couple of months.

"I'm going to say me. I'm going to take it upon myself," she laughed. "Imagine somebody that likes it super, super clean and all of a sudden I have a virus to deal with? It was like going into some NASA experimental program!"

While the family went through a "very sad time" after the "Lust for Life" actor's passing, Zeta-Jones said she and her husband have welcomed a new addition that's kept them entertained and so in love.

"We have a new puppy! He always takes the focus off anything that's going a little awry," she added.