Michael Douglas admits wife Catherine Zeta-Jones still gives him butterflies after all these years

After nearly two decades of marriage, actor Michael Douglas confessed that he’s still head-over-heels for wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 74-year-old star spoke to reporters at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards. The “Chicago” star, 49, will be by his side at the big show Sunday, where he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in “The Kominsky Method.”

“She does [still give me butterflies]” he told Us Weekly about his wife. “She cleans up pretty good.”

MICHAEL DOUGLAS COMES FULL CIRCLE WITH MONTE CARLO AWARD

Douglas also shared that he and Zeta-Jones enjoy major award shows as it gives them a chance to soak up the spectacle of Hollywood and reconnect with old friends.

“We live back east and we live in the country. So, we look at it as an opportunity to come out and see a lot of old friends and go to these shows, see people we love or admire,” he said. “We’re fans to of a lot of the stuff that we see on television and in the films, so that part is great and sort of treat it like a real experience rather than a necessity or part of your requirements.”

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES AND MICHAEL DOUGLAS SHARE THE SECRET TO THEIR 20-YEAR ROMANCE

The couple tied the knot in 2000 after meeting for the first time at the 1998 Deauville Film Festival in France, according to People. Together they share son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16. Douglas is also father to son Cameron, 40, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The actor has been nominated for six Emmy awards since 1974 and even won in 2013 for his role in the miniseries “Behind the Candelabra.” However, he told Us Weekly that he’s excited to be nominated in the comedy category for his role in the Netflix series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So many clichés, you’d be hearing them all the time. This means a lot to me. This is comedy, you know … I’ve been [acting] for 50 years and the two areas I really had not done before was green screen … and then kind of a comedy show, and so I’ve just been so blessed. Chuck Lorre is just great great writing [and costar] Alan Arkin. You’re in this wonderful environment at time now when streaming has made it much more easy to bridge between television and film,” Doulgas explained. “So it’s a great time. It’s a really nice time. It’s nice to be out here and I’ll enjoy every minute of it. I’ll be the most stunned person if I win tomorrow. They’ll have to pick me up off the floor.”