Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Kirk Douglas' funeral 2 days after his death

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Kirk Douglas was laid to rest by family members Friday, two days after the Hollywood legend's death at the age of 103.

The "Spartacus" actor's funeral service was held at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles. His wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three surviving sons -- Michael, Peter and Joel Douglas -- were in attendance, according to People.

Michael Douglas, 75, was photographed arriving for the service and greeting his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and brother Joel.

Actors Michael Douglas, Anne Buydens, Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 11, 2009.

Actors Michael Douglas, Anne Buydens, Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 11, 2009. (Getty)

Michael Douglas announced his father's death on social media.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote Wednesday. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.".

Micheal Douglas arrives at Kirk Douglas's wife Anne Buydens Beverly Hills home after his dad Kirk passed away at the age of 103. 

Micheal Douglas arrives at Kirk Douglas's wife Anne Buydens Beverly Hills home after his dad Kirk passed away at the age of 103.  (Clint Brewer/ BACKGRID USA)

Michael concluded his post by with this tribute:  "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad -- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

FILE - This Nov. 16, 1982 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5.

FILE - This Nov. 16, 1982 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)

The statement did not say how or where he died. According to news reports, the icon died at his home in Beverly Hills.

Just two months ago, Kirk Douglas and loved ones celebrated his 103rd birthday.