Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Kirk Douglas' funeral 2 days after his death

Kirk Douglas was laid to rest by family members Friday, two days after the Hollywood legend's death at the age of 103.

The "Spartacus" actor's funeral service was held at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles. His wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three surviving sons -- Michael, Peter and Joel Douglas -- were in attendance, according to People.

Michael Douglas, 75, was photographed arriving for the service and greeting his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and brother Joel.

Michael Douglas announced his father's death on social media.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote Wednesday. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.".

Michael concluded his post by with this tribute: "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad -- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

The statement did not say how or where he died. According to news reports, the icon died at his home in Beverly Hills.

Just two months ago, Kirk Douglas and loved ones celebrated his 103rd birthday.