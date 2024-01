Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Carrie Underwood is loving life as a mom in Nashville.

She recently shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram as her youngest son, Jacob, celebrated his fifth birthday playing hockey on a frozen pond near the family’s house.

"A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!" she wrote in the caption.

Underwood is also mom to son Isaiah, who will turn 9 next month, with husband Mike Fisher.

The family embraced the snowy weather ahead of her return to Las Vegas for her residency at the Resorts World Theater in March.

They purchased the Tennessee property in 2011 and have been living there since 2018, when work on the home was completed. The property is affectionately referred to EH-OK Farm by the family and features a barn where they house cattle and horses.

Underwood told Country Living in 2016 she and Fisher were building their "forever home," but she tends to keep her home life private.

She explained to Redbook in 2016 that her onstage persona is different than the "real" Carrie Underwood.

"I love being onstage, but that's different. That's not Carrie. That's Carrie Underwood. The rest of my life I feel like I'm incredibly disappointing to people. Like, if I run into someone at the grocery store, I really don't know what to say because I don't have a microphone in my hand or bling on. They expect me to be 'Carrie Underwood,' but I'm just Carrie. I'm sorry!" she said.

But when she does share glimpses of the at-home Carrie, it’s clear she’s a proud mama.

When Isaiah was almost 2 years old in 2016, she spoke with Redbook about being a first-time mom and working on the road.

"I definitely feel like it's changed me as a person," she said. "I'm happier. I'm in a better mood a lot of the time. He'll be watching cartoons and I'll be watching him. I'm completely in love. I love it when he's sleepy, and I get to hold him and smell him. He doesn't know I'm staring at him and being all googly-eyed!"

As for life as a musician on tour, Underwood said, "Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son's life. We live on a bus, and we're in a hotel room. And sometimes we're in the middle of nowhere, and it's not so great. It's not all glamorous. We have a nanny who helps out, especially when we're on the road. But I'd feel guilty asking someone to watch him at home while I run to the grocery store."

Underwood takes her family on tour when she can, and though she’s won multiple Grammys, it’s her boys she hopes to impress the most.

In a 2019 post to Instagram, she shared a photo of one of her sons watching her on stage, writing in the caption, "One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me. I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama."

The Oklahoma native more recently shared a video during her 2022 tour of her boys watching the show, noting, "One was blowing me kisses … one was sleeping soundly."

She explained further in the caption, "My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…"

According to Underwood, her boys still don’t quite realize their mom is a superstar.

"I feel like Isaiah, who's 7½, he's becoming more aware that it's not normal," she told "Today" in 2022.

"He'll go to school, and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’" Underwood added. "He's just becoming more aware that his mom does something that's not normal."

When Underwood does give a rare look at her sons on social media, she tends to photograph them only from the back, keeping their faces hidden.

She never noted the specific change in her approach, but in her 2016 Redbook interview, she did touch on her frustrations with social media bullying.

"I feel like bullies have changed the way I react to the world," she told the outlet. "You want to be connected to your fans, and I used to feel like I could go through social media and talk to people, really have that communication. But you get to a point where there are too many mean people saying mean things — probably just to get a reaction from you — and eventually I was like, ‘I don't know if I can do this.’

"You have to have a barrier up, which is sad."

During a 2023 appearance on "Today," Underwood revealed she and other parents at her sons' school are striving to keep their kids off phones and away from social media "as long as possible."

"There's been like a whole grassroots initiative within their school and a bunch of parents getting together and discussing how we can keep our kids kind of away from technology," she said. "Especially like social media and stuff like that, as long as possible."