Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood enjoys Christmas by 'watching it through my sons' eyes'

On Underwood's cover of the 'Little Drummer Boy,' her son added his vocals

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Carrie Underwood is revealing what her perfect Christmas looks like.

The country singer, who released her own Christmas album in 2020, says her holiday is amplified by her two young sons whom she shares with her husband and former NHL player, Mike Fisher.

"It's just all about watching it through my sons' eyes and getting to spend time with family," she explained in a video posted to social media

Carrie Underwood smiles wearing black cross earrings

Carrie Underwood says she enjoys Christmas through the eyes of her sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. (Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Generally, we do a lot of traveling around Christmas. We'll go see either my family or my husband's family. I'll spend all day cooking. I'll make a small turkey even though I don't eat turkey," the vegetarian explained. "I'll just make a ridiculous amount of food," with one of her favorites being sweet potato casserole. 

At home, Underwood says she and her boys, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4 sit around the fire. "We wait for Santa and open our presents, and then we're off to see the next group of family," she said of their traditions.

Several Christmases ago, Underwood enlisted her eldest son Isaiah in a special holiday project. After originally recording the song "Little Drummer Boy," solo for her album, "My Gift," Underwood says she decided to add her son's vocals.

"[Isaiah] loves to sing. He loves music. He definitely has that passion and I asked him, ‘Would you ever want to go in and sing with Mommy?’ He said, ‘Yes,’" Underwood told The Associated Press. "I told everybody, ‘This might not even work. This might be a terrible idea.’ ... (And) he went in and he did such a great job. He was throwing his hands up in the air and was so excited and had all these cute 5-year-old emotions just pouring out of him."

Carrie Underwood with long blond hair sits next to her husband Mike Fisher in a tuxedo at a table at the Grammy Awards

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

"It was just such a proud moment for me as a mom," she said, adding that Fisher was also thrilled.

"We were all just so excited. I was like, ‘I’m not going to send it to him right when I got it.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go home, and we’re all going to listen to it in the car.’ That’s where I always listen to my stuff that I record," the singer explained of how she traditionally shares her music. "We went in the car and Isaiah got to hear himself back for the first time. It was just a great moment for all of us — sitting in my SUV listening to his sweet little voice."

