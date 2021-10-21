Expand / Collapse search
Marriage
Published

Carrie Underwood shows off the things she wouldn't put up with if she didn't love her husband Mike Fisher

Underwood and Fisher tied the knot in 2010 and share two children

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Carrie Underwood revealed the things she wouldn't put up with if she wasn't in love with her husband Mike Fisher.

The 38-year-old country music star shared a TikTok showing off the things around her house that she tolerates for the former NHL star.

Carrie Underwood revealed some of the things she wouldn't tolerate if she wasn't in love with her husband Mike Fisher in a recent TikTok video.

Underwood panned the camera to show piles of laundry, a hat rack and "dead things on the walls" accompanied by a soundtrack of "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean,

"I must truly love him ... Who can relate?" she captioned the video.

Underwood panned to show piles of dirty clothes, hunting trophies on the walls and a wall dedicated to the former NHL star's hats.

Underwood previously gushed about Fisher in an interview with People magazine.

"I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with," the "Cry Pretty" singer told the outlet. "I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in."

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010 and share two children together.

Underwood and Fisher first met in 2008 after the former NHL star attended one of the country crooner's concerts. They quickly began dating and tied the knot in 2010. 

The couple has two children.

