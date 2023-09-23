Carrie Underwood reveals she almost had a wardrobe malfunction when a 'zipper busted right open' at Vegas show

Carrie Underwood revealed she almost had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction before taking the stage for a show during her Las Vegas residency, "Reflection."

The 40-year-old country star told People magazine she nearly experienced the fashion mishap ahead of a recent performance at the Resorts World Theatre.

"A zipper busted open right before I went onstage," Underwood shared. "Luckily, my dresser added a big bow, and no one knew the difference. Stage magic, people."

The "Before He Cheats" singer resumed her mega-hit Sin City show in June with performances running until December, after taking a hiatus for her "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" from October 2022 to March 2023.

On Friday, Underwood debuted the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, "Denim & Rhinestones," which featured six new songs, including the previously released tracks "Out of That Truck," "Take Me Out" and "Give Her That."

The release date of her extended album also coincided with the eight-time Grammy Award winner's first "Reflection" show this month.

"We’re baaack! See you tonight, Las Vegas!" Underwood wrote on Instagram ahead of her show Friday.

Underwood took to Instagram Saturday to share a carousel of photos from her performance with the caption, "Last night sure was a fun one at @resortsworldlv !!! Such a great crowd! Let’s go for round 2 tonight! #Vegas #Reflection."

On Sept. 13, Underwood announced she would extend her Vegas residency into 2024, adding 18 more dates in the spring and summer. She will return March 6 with six shows that month, six shows in May, a solo show in June and five shows in August.

In a recent interview with Las Vegas magazine, Underwood expressed her excitement over resuming "Reflection" and explained why she loved performing at the show's venue.

"I feel like when we’re in Resorts World, that theater is so great," she told the outlet.

"They did such a great job of setting it up; it is very easy to just see everybody. For me, that’s the best part. I see familiar faces. I see fan club members. I see people that I’ve met before. I see people from all over the world in the audience."

Last month, Underwood joined Guns N' Roses on its 2023 Global Tour, performing as the opening act during three of the legendary rock band's stops.

The "American Idol" winner's set list included covers of classic rock hits, including Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," Motörhead's "Ace of Spades" and Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll."

"I was super nervous going into the whole thing because it’s not my audience," Underwood admitted in her interview with Las Vegas magazine. "I haven’t been an opening act in a very long time, and I would only do it for Guns N’ Roses.

"When they called us up and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?' I was like, ‘Yeah, you could pay me in tickets. I’ll sit up there and watch the show and just have fun.'"

During her interview with People magazine, the singer explained that her most recent "memorable fan encounter" came during her stint with the band.

"I got to play some shows with Guns N’ Roses in Canada, and there were fans waiting at the airport," she recalled. "I was sure they were waiting for them, but they were there for me."