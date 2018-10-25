Carrie Underwood mom-shamed for wearing makeup to her son's soccer game

Carrie Underwood recently got mom-shamed for wearing makeup to her son's soccer game.

The country superstar took to Instagram on Saturday where she shared a photo of herself smiling for the camera while attending her 3-year-old son Isaiah's game.

"Officially a soccer mom this morning!" Underwood, 35, wrote.

"It’s chilly out but I’m staying warm rocking some @caliabycarrie ...the kids played a good game! Isaiah scored two goals for his team...and one for the other team 🤷‍♀️. Hey, a goal’s a goal! ⚽️."

However, some of her followers questioned the soon-to-be mom of two's look.

"Why full face of makeup at a soccer game?" one social media user asked. "Just weird carrie has to be totally camera ready for EVERY shot."

Another individual wrote: "Real sport moms dont wear 20lbs of makeup on their face to games and practices."

"You're obviously insecure if you have to get that dolled up for a soccer game," another social media user commented. "What do you do if it's raining? Sit in the car so your face doesn't run off?"

Others were quick to defend the "Cry Pretty" singer's glam.

"I wore makeup to everyone in of my sons football games so did other moms, and we started at 7am get a life people," one commenter wrote.

Another social media user complimented Underwood, saying: "Your makeup is flawless. From one soccer mom to the other. what do you use??"

"Can I just borrow your hair and makeup people for a day??? Please!!!! #Fabulous," another individual wrote.

In August, Underwood revealed that she and husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child together.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond!" the star gushed on Instagram at the time.

"This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited, and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us."