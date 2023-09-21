Expand / Collapse search
Carrie Underwood warns of kids watching too much TV, notices 'attitude change' in sons

Carrie Underwood recently extended her Las Vegas residency

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
As a mother of two young boys in a digital age, country star Carrie Underwood knows she can't completely avoid technology.

The singer, who is married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, cautions that children are deeply impacted by screen time, as she has noticed a change in her own children's behavior when they consume a lot of television.

"It's such a battle, right? Even television… I notice if they kind of watch too much TV, like they have an attitude shift. And I'm like ‘Why are you moody? What are we doing? Oh…,'" she said while appearing on "Today."

Carrie Underwood on stage in New York City sings into the microphone and points her finger out

Carrie Underwood admitted that when her sons watch too much television, their behavior changes. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Admitting she learned a lot from television and movies herself, Underwood said managing how much content her children ingest is "a struggle." And it's not just TV she's worried about – but cellphones also.

Wanting to keep her children away from phones "as long as possible," Underwood shared that the school her boys attend in Nashville is being proactive. 

"There's been like a whole grassroots initiative within their school and a bunch of parents getting together and discussing how we can keep our kids kind of away from technology," she revealed.

"Especially like social media and stuff like that, as long as possible."

Underwood rarely shares personal photographs of her boys on her own social media platforms.

Carrie Underwood with long blond hair sits next to her husband Mike Fisher in a tuxedo at a table at the Grammy Awards

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been married since 2010. (Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Her sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, have started to become aware of their mother's celebrity status.

"They have seen me on stage and I feel like the first time my oldest, especially, kind of started having ideas was when his friends would say something and it's like, ‘Oh, that’s different? I didn't know that that wasn't normal,'" she explained.

"So they would come home and be like, ‘They said they saw you on TV.'"

Carrie Underwood in a blue denim jacket appears on the TODAY show

Carrie Underwood says her kids are starting to learn that her career is unique. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Underwood recently extended her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, adding 18 more dates to her show which will flow into next year.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

