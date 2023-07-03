Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Carrie Underwood's mom gets matching tattoos with the family on a whim in Las Vegas

'Jesus, Take the Wheel' singer Carrie Underwood showed off matching ink with her family

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

What happens in Vegas, sometimes ends up on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood revealed her mom asked to get matching tattoos while on a family trip to Las Vegas with Carrie and her sisters. 

"When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’" Carrie wrote on social media. "I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!" 

Carrie recently wrapped the first few dates of her "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" at Resorts World Theatre.

KELLY CLARKSON SHUTS DOWN CARRIE UNDERWOOD FEUD RUMORS: ‘WE DON’T KNOW EACH OTHER'

Carrie Underwood shows off new tattoos with her mom and sisters on social media

Carrie Underwood revealed her mom suggested getting tattoos with her sisters while in Las Vegas. (Getty Images/ Instagram)

Carrie Underwood wears white overalls while getting a tattoo on her foot with her family

Underwood looked calm while receiving a tattoo on her foot. (Instagram/ Carrie Underwood)

The "Before He Cheats" singer appeared completely relaxed as artist Darek Riley drew a permanent heart on top of Carrie's foot.

"Experiences like this make Las Vegas one of the coolest places to live," he shared in his own caption. "A huge thank you to the Underwood gals for coming by and spending the afternoon in my studio. I am so grateful."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD GETS SENTIMENTAL TATTOO WITH SISTERS-IN-LAW ON FLORIDA GIRLS TRIP: ‘I LOVE YOU LADIES!!!’

Underwood's mother, Carole, beamed with pride while sitting in between her daughters, with Carrie on one side and sisters Shanna and Stephanie to the other.

Just last month, Carrie showed off memorable ink received on a girls' trip with her husband's sisters.

"Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless," she wrote. "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!" 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST 

carrie underwood flashes floral arm tattoo on social media

The "American Idol" winner showed off her new flower tattoo last month. (Instagram/ Carrie Underwood)

Carrie smiled as she stood alongside the Fisher clan wearing a floral dress. 

"It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law," she wrote.

Underwood posted a carousel of snaps from a fun-filled weekend with the ladies, including a trip to the tattoo shop.

She flashed her arm to reveal a delicate sunflower drawn just below her bicep.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carrie added, "From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!"

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher smile at awards show

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher married in July 2010 and have two sons. (John Shearer)

Underwood met the former NHL star in 2008 during a meet-and-greet following one of her concerts.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2009, and married the following summer.

Carrie and Mike have sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

Following a few gigs with Guns N' Roses this summer, she'll return to Vegas for a slew of dates at Resorts World.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending