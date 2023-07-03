Carrie Underwood's mom gets matching tattoos with the family on a whim in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas, sometimes ends up on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood revealed her mom asked to get matching tattoos while on a family trip to Las Vegas with Carrie and her sisters.

"When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’" Carrie wrote on social media. "I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!"

Carrie recently wrapped the first few dates of her "Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency" at Resorts World Theatre.

KELLY CLARKSON SHUTS DOWN CARRIE UNDERWOOD FEUD RUMORS: ‘WE DON’T KNOW EACH OTHER'

The "Before He Cheats" singer appeared completely relaxed as artist Darek Riley drew a permanent heart on top of Carrie's foot.

"Experiences like this make Las Vegas one of the coolest places to live," he shared in his own caption. "A huge thank you to the Underwood gals for coming by and spending the afternoon in my studio. I am so grateful."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD GETS SENTIMENTAL TATTOO WITH SISTERS-IN-LAW ON FLORIDA GIRLS TRIP: ‘I LOVE YOU LADIES!!!’

Underwood's mother, Carole, beamed with pride while sitting in between her daughters, with Carrie on one side and sisters Shanna and Stephanie to the other.

Just last month, Carrie showed off memorable ink received on a girls' trip with her husband's sisters.

"Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless," she wrote. "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

Carrie smiled as she stood alongside the Fisher clan wearing a floral dress.

"It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law," she wrote.

Underwood posted a carousel of snaps from a fun-filled weekend with the ladies, including a trip to the tattoo shop.

She flashed her arm to reveal a delicate sunflower drawn just below her bicep.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carrie added, "From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!"

Underwood met the former NHL star in 2008 during a meet-and-greet following one of her concerts.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2009, and married the following summer.

Carrie and Mike have sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

Following a few gigs with Guns N' Roses this summer, she'll return to Vegas for a slew of dates at Resorts World.