Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson this billion-dollar career advice

Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson priceless advice at the start of his career.

Willis and Jackson were filming "Die Hard With a Vengeance" in 1994 when Willis told Jackson to find a character that everybody loves, just like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone did.

"He told me, ‘Hopefully you’ll be able to find a character that, when you make bad movies and they don’t make any money, you can always go back to this character everybody loves. He said, ‘Arnold’s got "Terminator." Sylvester’s got "Rocky," "Rambo." I’ve got John McClane,'" Jackson told Vanity Fair.

It took Jackson 14 years until he understood Willis' advice.

"And it didn’t occur to me until I got that Nick Fury role — and I had a nine-picture deal to be Nick Fury — that, ‘Oh, I’m doing what Bruce said. I’ve got this character now.’"

Jackson took on the role of Nick Fury in 12 Marvel films. He first put on the eye patch for "Iron Man" in 2008.

According to CNBC, the Marvel movies that Jackson has appeared in grossed $12.8 billion.

Willis celebrated his 70th birthday March 19. On Wednesday, the legendary actor's ex-wife Demi Moore , their three daughters and Bruce's wife of nearly 16 years, Emma Hemming Willis, all paid tribute to the "Die Hard" star on his milestone birthday.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you," Moore, who was married to Bruce from 1987 through 2000, wrote alongside a carousel that included never-before-seen photos.

"To the King… I love you Daddio. Happy 70th Birthday papa," Bruce's eldest daughter, Rumer, wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback video of her parents dancing together.

Tallulah Willis, Bruce and Moore's youngest daughter, wrote, " Happy 70th to my favorite friend! You are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

In a few follow-up posts, she shared more photos of her parents.

Tallulah praised her "hero" and expressed how proud she is to be a Willis.

"He’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter – and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history because of his innate spirit and soul," Tallulah wrote .

"But really – this is my Dad. throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE.

"He’s a person, a man, a son, a kid from Jersey who hit the mother f---ng jackpot of life by the stroke of luck he couldn’t even explain," she continued. "I love this Jersey boy, who combed my hair in baths, and always made sure I layed a towel down before eating on his bed, and is known far and wide as the Corn Cake King to our safe circle of intimates.

"For years I would get red in the face when people found out my ‘full’ name," she concluded. "But I'm pretty damn proud to be Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."

Scout Willis, the middle child of the three adult Willis girls, dubbed her dad the "greatest of all time."

"Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time," Scout wrote . "Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world."

Emma, mother of Bruce's two youngest daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, shared a photo of the actor smiling on a four-wheeler. In the caption, she asked her followers to send along birthday wishes for him.

"It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan," she wrote. "So flood him with all the love today – he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you."

Last month, Scout opened up about the family's birthday celebration plans for Bruce as he continues to battle dementia .

"You know, as we always celebrate," Scout, 33, told Fox News Digital at the Cure Addiction Now inaugural fundraising evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel, when asked about the family's plans for Bruce's birthday.

"We are a huge unit. We are very supportive of one another, and it’s sort of like ironclad… we are so loving with one another.… I think that is the foundation of everything we do."

