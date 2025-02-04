Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter says family ‘rally around each other’ as dad battles dementia

Bruce Willis’ family is leaning on each other as they deal with his ongoing dementia battle.

Willis and Demi Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer, gave an update on her father since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was announced nearly three years ago.

"He’s doing great. I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we’re all kind of most scared of dealing with is just the fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay," the 36-year-old said on the British talk show, "Loose Woman."

BRUCE WILLIS' DAUGHTER TALLULAH GIVES UPDATE ON HIS 'PAINFUL' DEMENTIA BATTLE

"Because my family, we’re all so close, I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit."

The LA fires began in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7. Authorities announced Jan. 27 that the death toll had risen to 29.

"Because my family, we’re all so close, I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit." — Rumer Willis

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Willis and his ex-wife Moore share three daughters together -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

'LANDMAN' STAR BILLY BOB THORNTON SAYS DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS ARE ‘LIKE FAMILY’ AS ACTOR BATTLES DEMENTIA

After his split with Moore, Willis married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009 at their home in Turks and Caicos. They married again six days later in Beverly Hills. The couple welcomed daughter Mabel in 2012 and daughter Evelyn in 2014.

Rumer continued to praise her father and Moore for how they set a "beautiful" example as co-parents, as she raises her own daughter.

"I think the thing that I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other," she remarked on the talk show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what. And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set."

Last August, Rumer shared that she split from her boyfriend, Derek Richard, as they raised their 1-year-old daughter, Louetta, together.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In May 2024, Rumer shared with Fox News Digital that being a mother is "rewarding."

"Honestly, everything’s rewarding. She’s my best friend. I’m away from her for an hour, and I miss her," she said at the time.

The actress did admit she was suffering from a lack of sleep, less from Louetta and more from her own experience shifting into mom mode.