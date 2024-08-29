Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah gives update on his ‘painful’ dementia battle

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis gave an update on her father’s battle with frontotemporal dementia and how it has deeply impacted the family.

"It’s the same, which in this situation is a good thing," Tallulah told E! News about his current condition. "Our visits have so much love and I feel that. That overarches anything for me is being able to have that connection."

Tallulah, 30, continued to open up about how she felt connected to her father during this difficult time.

"I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me, I know how much he loves all of us," she noted. "It’s a hard thing for anyone going through this. But it has really created an opportunity for more love for my family."

She additionally shared how her family is coping with his "painful" dementia battle.

"There’s so much love in our family," Tallulah added. "It’s love that is very supportive and very sturdy. There’s not a fragility to the support or conditionality to how we support each other.

"We are in a very unique position where we have this platform. All of us do… all of us in our own ways, have a voice… and I think it’s been ingrained… I know for me, especially, ‘how can we use something that’s painful or challenging or a struggle and create awareness about it.’"

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore. The pair share two other children, Rumer and Scout.

Last week, Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer, also shared a small update on her father.

During an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" shared to her Instagram stories, Willis was asked how her father is doing after his dementia diagnosis. "How's your dad doing? Sending love to all you guys," Rumer was asked.

"He is great. I love him so much. Thank you," she replied.

Bruce married Emma Heming Willis in 2009. They have two daughters together, Mabel and Evelyn.

He was first diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. The Hollywood actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight since it was revealed that he was retiring from acting after his severe health diagnosis.