Samuel L. Jackson rips 'Uncle Clarence' Thomas in racial attack on Supreme Court justice

Actor Samuel L. Jackson attacked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a tweet Saturday after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Jackson called Thomas "Uncle Clarence," mocking the justice for his opinion in the landmark abortion case.

"How's Uncle Clarence feeling about overturning Loving v. Virginia??!!" Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Loving v. Virginia was the civil rights case that deemed interracial marriage bans unconstitutional. Thomas, a Black man, is married to Ginni Thomas, who is White.

"Uncle Clarence" is likely a derogatory reference to the literary character "Uncle Tom," a slave character often associated with submission to a White ruling class.

Jackson is not the only person to make the recent Supreme Court ruling a racial issue.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are urging President Biden to declare a national emergency after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The decision shifted the legality of abortion to states, about two dozen of which have so-call "trigger laws" outlawing or restricting abortion, so the members want Biden to intervene.

"Every day we wait to respond is a day wasted in mitigating the public health crisis that Roe’s dismantling will catalyze," the members said in a letter.

In a concurring opinion, Thomas pitched the possibility of revisiting multiple other key rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception in the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade.