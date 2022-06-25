Expand / Collapse search
Samuel L. Jackson rips 'Uncle Clarence' Thomas in racial attack on Supreme Court justice

Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should revisit other landmark rulings on issues of same-sex marriage, contraception

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Actor Samuel L. Jackson attacked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a tweet Saturday after the court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Jackson called Thomas "Uncle Clarence," mocking the justice for his opinion in the landmark abortion case.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V WADE IN LANDMARK DECISION

"How's Uncle Clarence feeling about overturning Loving v. Virginia??!!" Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Loving v. Virginia was the civil rights case that deemed interracial marriage bans unconstitutional. Thomas, a Black man, is married to Ginni Thomas, who is White.

"Uncle Clarence" is likely a derogatory reference to the literary character "Uncle Tom," a slave character often associated with submission to a White ruling class.

CLARENCE THOMAS SAYS SUPREME COURT SHOULD RECONSIDER CONTRACEPTION, GAY MARRIAGE RULINGS

Jackson is not the only person to make the recent Supreme Court ruling a racial issue.

Samuel L. Jackson attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are urging President Biden to declare a national emergency after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The decision shifted the legality of abortion to states, about two dozen of which have so-call "trigger laws" outlawing or restricting abortion, so the members want Biden to intervene. 

ABORTION RULING: PROTESTERS SUPPORT AOC CALLING SUPREME COURT RULING ‘ILLEGITIMATE’

"Every day we wait to respond is a day wasted in mitigating the public health crisis that Roe’s dismantling will catalyze," the members said in a letter.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. 

In a concurring opinion, Thomas pitched the possibility of revisiting multiple other key rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception in the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade.

