Britney Spears gets OK to expand legal team amid conservatorship case: report

As Britney Spears' conservatorship case drags on in court, the singer has been granted a bit of a reprieve.

The 38-year-old star will be allowed to expand her legal team after a petition request was granted, Variety reports.

Her father, Jamie Spears, opposed the petition, citing the cost of adding more lawyers.

Reps for Britney Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Spears is currently under conservatorship, meaning a guardian -- her father Jamie -- oversees her finances and everyday life. The conservatorship has been in effect for over a decade.

Fans of the singer have thrown their support behind the #FreeBritney movement, claiming Jamie is treating her unfairly. Some have even accused him of stealing from the pop star's massive fortune. He has denied such allegations.

The conservatorship was recently extended until February 2021, and since then, reports have suggested that Britney Spears is prepared to fight for herself in court.

The star is reported to be "strongly opposed" to Jamie acting as her sole conservator, and has reportedly requested that a trust company take over the role.

Other members of the star's family have gotten involved as well, as it was reported that her mother, Lynne, filed docs requesting to be informed of her daughter's finances.

Additionally, Spear's sister Jamie Lynn is reportedly acting as her trustee while her brother, Bryan, has publicly disclosed that Spears has "wanted to get out of [the conservatorship] for quite some time."