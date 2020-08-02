Britney Spears' father Jamie speaks out amid conservatorship drama: 'I love my daughter'

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been a point of controversy for some time now, but especially in recent months as fans have created the "#FreeBritney" movement to advocate for the end of the legal order.

Since her widely known behavior in 2007, the singer, now 38, has been under a conservatorship, meaning that someone is appointed to manage the finances and affairs of someone due to mental limitations.

Spears' father, Jamie, reportedly served as the conservator until September of 2019 before passing off duties to the singer's care manager, Jodi Montgomery. He resumed his duties as the conservator in late January of this year.

Now, Jamie has spoken to Page Six about the conservatorship and addressed the #FreeBritney movement, which he called "a joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," said the pop star's father. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Additionally, he shut down rumors that he's been stealing from Spears' estate.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” Jamie said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

While Spears' fans have displayed plenty of passions, the singer's dad said that some of them have crossed the line.

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible," he said. "We don’t want those kinds of fans."

Jamie reiterated that he loves his daughter, but that the conservatorship is "private" business for his family.

The "Toxic" singer's brother, Bryan, recently revealed that his sister has wanted to be freed from the conservatorship for a while now.

"She's been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning," Bryan said while speaking on the "As NOT Seen on TV" podcast. "Now they've made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best!"

He went on to share that he speaks to Britney "constantly" and hinted at her thoughts of someone else managing her financial affairs.

"She's always wanted to get out of it. It's very frustrating to have," Bryan added. "Whether someone's coming in peace to help or they're coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time."

The conservatorship is set to be reevaluated in court on August 22.

