Britney Spears asks for trust company to take over conservatorship: report

Britney Spears has made another move to seemingly distance her father Jamie from her conservatorship.

For more than a decade, Spears has been under a conservatorship, meaning that her finances and daily life are under the supervision of a conservator, which, in her case, mostly has been her father.

After the conservatorship was extended last month, it was revealed that the 38-year-old pop star's sister Jamie Lynn had reportedly asked for Spears' trust to be relocated, as she is the trustee.

Now, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Spears has nominated a trust company to take over as her conservator.

The musician reportedly suggested such a solution when she stated that she was "strongly opposed" to her father resuming his duties as her sole conservator.

The "Toxic" singer has asked that Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. take over her estate, according to the company.

The documents describe the conservatorship as "voluntary," but that Spears now "wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810."

Jamie is rumored to have been suppressive in his control over his daughter's assets, leaving the public speculating whether he's taken any finances from the global superstar for himself, prompting the #FreeBritney movement.

He's denied such allegations, explaining that he is required to "report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year."

Spears' brother Bryan has also recently addressed the legal drama, claiming that his sister has wanted to get out of her conservatorship "for quite some time."