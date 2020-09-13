Britney Spears wishes sons Sean, Jayden a happy birthday: 'I love you both to the moon and back'

Britney Spears has a special message for both of her boys.

The 38-year-old singer shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, currently both 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Jayden turned 14 on Saturday and Sean will age up to 15 on Monday.

To share her special message for her sons, Spears took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing artwork from Karen Cantuq, depicting yellow flowers growing from a cloud as the moon hangs in the background.

"My two lil men’s birthdays are this week!!!!!!" began the "Toxic" singer. "You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me!!!!!"

She added: "I love you both to the moon and back ….. and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more!!!!!"

Fans shared Spears' excitement, as they expressed in the comments.

"We love YOU and your SONS," wrote one, alongside a string of blue heart emojis.

"Happy birthday to your most precious gifts!" said another.

A third added: "Happy birthday Jayden and Preston!!"

Spears is currently in the throes of a conservatorship, meaning that her father is overseeing her finances and her daily life. The conservatorship has been in effect since shortly after her public meltdown and her father, Jamie, has overseen it for the majority of its existence.

She's reportedly attempting to remove her father as her sole conservator in court, with reports circulating that indicate she's asked for a trust company to take over the role.