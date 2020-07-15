Britney Spears' mom files court docs requesting to be informed of pop star's finances: report

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, has requested permission by a judge to be informed of the pop star's financial decisions, according to a new report.

Court documents filed by Lynne on July 13 show that the famous mom wants to be included as "an interested person" in "all matters" of a trust set up for the pop star named "SJB Revocable Trust," according to The Blast.

The trust dates back to 2004, according to the outlet, and its purpose is to protect the use of Britney's assets, including a wide range of possessions such as her "cash, bank accounts, furniture, clothing, jewelry, vehicles, books, paintings" and more. The trust was also made to have a plan in place for her two sons' futures should she predecease them.

BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP EXTENDED DUE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING POLICES AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: REPORT

As an "interested person" for the trust, Lynne is requesting a judge include her in discussions pertaining to the trust as well as "any hearings discussing the trust itself," the report said.

Britney's finances have long been controlled by others due to her 2008 conservatorship, which is still in place today. Her father, Jamie Spears, served as her conservator from 2008 until he stepped down in September 2019, citing health issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Britney's longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery was reportedly appointed as a temporary conservator, Jamie maintained financial control. However, Lynne has become more active in Britney's finances in recent years, as she's reportedly attended recent hearings regarding the conservatorship over the last year.

In April, Britney's conservatorship was extended to July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.